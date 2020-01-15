Park City fire crews respond to construction trailer fire

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City crews responded to a construction trailer fire Wednesday afternoon.

“A section of Kilby Road was closed near Woodward due to a fire in a construction trailer,” said a tweet from Park City Fire Department at 2:50 p.m. “The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported. The road should be reopened momentarily.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.