Park City Fire District chief Paul Hewitt dies after being critically injured in UTV accident

EUGENE, Oregon, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt has passed away four days after being critically injured in a UTV accident while on vacation.

“The Park City Fire District is saddened to announce that its fire chief, Paul Hewitt, has died at the age of 58,” said a news release on Facebook late Friday afternoon. “Chief Hewitt passed away Friday in a Eugene, Oregon, hospital, four days after being critically injured in a UTV accident. Chief Hewitt was on vacation with his family at the time of the accident.”

Hewitt spent 20 years with the Salt Lake City Fire Department before being appointed Park City Fire chief in February 2011 “where he served with great dedication,” the news release said. “He set an example of true leadership and touched so many with his genuine personality and compassion for others. He will be greatly missed by the Park City Fire District family.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The PCFD website says of Hewitt: “Chief Paul Hewitt lives in Park City with his daughter Haylie… He has degrees in emergency services management, fire science, and design technology. He can often be found on one of Park City’s many trails hiking, running, or snowshoeing.”