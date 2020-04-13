Park City police searching for individual in connection with theft at construction site

PARK CITY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City police are searching for a person or people in connection with a theft at a construction site that occurred the first weekend in April.

A Facebook post from Park City Police Department said the theft occurred at a construction site on Larkspur Drive on the weekend of April 4 and April 5.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older white passenger car, possibly an Acura, with no rear bumper or rear license plate and a temporary tag in the rear window, the post said.

Anyone with information on the person or people involved in the incident, or the vehicle, can contact PCPD dispatch at 435-615-3601 or Lieutenant Little at 435-615-5515.