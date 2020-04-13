Fire in Ogden apartment structure causes $50K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire in a three-unit residential structure in Ogden early Monday afternoon that caused $50,000 in damages.

Crews were called to the structure at 743 23rd St. just after 12:30 p.m., said a news release from Ogden City Fire Department.

“Bystanders reported smoke coming from the residence,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the second story. All occupants were outside of the structure.”

Upon making entry crews found a fire in the second floor apartment. Crews were able to

quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained to that unit.

“There are no injuries associated with this incident,” the news release said. “Five residents, one cat and one dog are displaced at this time. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist with the displaced citizens.”

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden responded with one ladder truck,

three fire engines, one paramedic rescue, one ambulance, one fire marshal, and one battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

