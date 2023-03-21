Park City police seek discerning ski thief

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help in stopping a brazen ski lodge thief with an apparent eye for the goods.

“Have you seen this ski thief?” asks a Park City Police Department post on social media. “If so, call Police Dispatch at 435-615-5500.

“On March 8, the suspect walked off with two pairs of expensive skis and poles from a local lodge. He may have some enhanced knowledge of good ski equipment.

“Just one pair of the stolen skis alone is valued at $1,150.”