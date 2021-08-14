Parleys Canyon Fire: 6K-8K homes being evacuated; fire estimated at about 3,000 acres

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Parleys Canyon Fire has grown to 2,500 to 3,000 acres within its first few hours, and homes evacuated are estimated to number 6,000 to 8,000, according to new information from Utah Fire Info.

“Current list of areas under evacuation: Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon & Mill Creek,” says a tweet issued at 4:37 p.m. “Estimated at 6000-8000 homes. An evacuation shelter has been moved to the Park City High School. Fire behavior continues to grow rapidly. Est. 2,500-3,000 acres.”

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez urged everyone to evacuate:

“To the residents who are refusing to evacuate for the #ParleysCanyonFire — you are hampering efforts and are putting first responders in danger,” his tweet says. “PLEASE evacuate immediately!”

The fire, which as first reported at 1:13 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol, was first reported at about 2,000 acres. It started as two fires in close proximity to each other in the area of Lamb’s Canyon,” the UHP statement says.

“Upon arrival, we found two fires approximately one mile apart burning on the east side of the highway. The winds were blowing to the east and the fires quickly spread up the mountain away from I-80.”

Summit County deputies, UHP troopers and Unified Police officers began working to evacuate homes in Summit Park.

The statement said that, as of late afternoon, the fire was zero percent contained. Agencies fighting the fire include Unified Fire Authority, Park City Fire, the Division of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.

“Several hundred acres have already burned as the fire continues to move to the east at a rapid pace,” the statement says. “In addition, large flare-ups are burning next to I-80 forcing to keep the lanes shut down.”

Utah Fire Info revealed the fire “was determined to be caused by equipment. A catalytic convertor in poor working order ejected hot particles along the roadside.”

The fire closed Interstate 80 in both directions throughout much of the afternoon, although the highway was open to restricted traffic by early evening. “One lane is open and traffic is experiencing significant delays. Use alternate route,” UDOT posted online. No semis or vehicles pulling trailers over Guardsman Pass, SR-224/SR-190. No semis on SR-65, East Canyon. Consider using I-84 or US-189.”

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is threatening not only structures, but also power lines, and is “spreading at an extreme rate.”

Numerous firefighting resources from local, state and federal agencies, along with the Northern Utah Type 3 team has been mobilized and are attacking the fire with ground teams and in the air using tankers and helicopters to blunt the fire’s advance.

A tweet by Gov. Spencer Cox Saturday afternoon indicated the fire had burned 2,000 plus acres and Lambs Canyon was being evacuated.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

