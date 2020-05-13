Man killed in crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Centerville Wednesday.

A news release from the Utah Highway Patrol said that just after 11:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on I-15 in Centerville near mile marker 319.

“The driver was in a center lane of I-15 when they realized they needed to take the Parrish Lane off ramp,” the news release said. “They crossed the right lane into the gore area for the off ramp, striking the attenuator. The vehicle came to a rest in the right travel lane of the main-flow portion of the interstate.”

A semi truck that was slightly behind the crash saw what happened and stopped his semi truck in the lane to protect the crashed vehicle, the news release said.

A third vehicle, a 1994 Nissan Sentra, was traveling in the right lane. For an unknown reason, the elderly male driver of the Sentra impacted the stopped semi’s trailer at full freeway speed, the news release said.

The elderly male driver was the sole occupant in the Sentra and did not survive the impact.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.