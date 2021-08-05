Parts of northwestern Utah may have severe weather Thursday

NORTHWESTERN UTAH, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of northwestern Utah may see severe weather Thursday.

“The Storm Prediction Center has designated portions of northwestern Utah with a marginal risk for severe weather today,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

The main threat is gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

The warning, which is in place through 7 a.m. Friday, is in place for northwestern Utah including the Wendover area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.