Payson man arrested after allegedly biting off chunk of father’s hand

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly bit off a chunk of his father’s hand.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Tristan Martin, 24, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a class B misdemeanor

On Friday just before 11:15 p.m., the arresting officer was dispatched to the area of 1272 S. Riley Drive for an assault in progress, the statement said.

Martin was having a verbal argument with his father, the statement said.

The altercation then turned physical and Martin allegedly punched a hole in the wall then bit a chunk out of his father’s hand, “causing permanent disfigurement,” the statement said. The reason for the altercation was not given.

When officers told Martin he was under arrest for the assault, he allegedly fought with officers and was eventually placed in handcuffs.

“During the confrontation, my department issued body camera was damaged and no longer functions,” the statement said.

Martin was transported to the Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.