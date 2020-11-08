Utah’s daily COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 2,386 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported one more COVID-19 death and 2,386 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahn who died was a man, between 45-64 and a Tooele County resident, who was hospitalized at time of death.

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 659.

The addition of 2,386 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 132,621.

Tests administered number 1,158,817 people tested. Of those, 9,311 were administered in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,290 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 20.6%, a new high, breaking the previous high of 19.9%, a record set Saturday.

Currently, 424 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,084.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah