Pedestrian struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A person the Utah Highway Patrol characterized as a “suspected impaired driver” struck and killed a pedestrian in Erda on Thursday morning.

“Just before 6:30 a.m. on SB SR-36 at Cimarron Way, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver,” says an 8:03 a.m. post from UHP.

“The SB far right lane is closed while Troopers investigate.”

It was a hard scene to witness and work, a related post said.

“A gut wrenching and heartbreaking event for the family and friends of the victim…and a really tough one for those 1st responders on scene.”

