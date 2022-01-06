Phone store employee arrested after allegedly sharing Roosevelt woman’s explicit photos

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A phone store employee has been arrested after allegedly accessing and sharing a Roosevelt woman’s explicit photos.

A probable cause statement from the 8th District Court of Duchesne said Marvin Herrera, 33, is facing a charge of distribution of pornography by an adult, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer from Roosevelt Police Department was dispatched on a civil problem Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m., the statement said. A woman told the officer that some of her explicit photos had been sent to her phone from an unknown number. She told the officer her daughter had also received the photos, as they share an Apple account.

The officer ran the number the pictures and videos came from through dispatch, and it came back as belonging to Herrera.

“She then stated that was the name of the man who had helped her change phones and devices earlier in the day at AT&T,” the arresting officer wrote. “She stated he had helped her move things to a new device. Doing this would have given Marvin access to her Apple account and iCloud, where the pictures were stored. She stated that had given her his number, but it was a different number. I ran this number with dispatch, it also came back belonging to Marvin.”

The woman said she felt violated, the statement said. “She had only given Marvin her account information because he was an AT&T representative, and he was helping her move the account to her new device,” the statement said. “She stated she didn’t know or believe Marvin would keep and use the account information to go through her things and her photos. She especially didn’t welcome him going through her private, explicit photos and sending them back to her. She asked me what she should do and what could be done.”

The next day, the officer went to the AT&T store and located Herrera as he was leaving work. Herrera was detained and transported to the police department. He was read his Miranda rights and was asked what had happened. “Marvin didn’t want to answer this and stated, I better talk to somebody,” the statement said. “I then placed Marvin under arrest for distribution of pornography.”

Herrera was transported to the Duchesne County Jail, where he is being held without bail.