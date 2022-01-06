Video: Out-of-control vehicle sends Wyoming trooper scrambling for safety

WYOMING, Jan. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — If you don’t think winter road conditions can be dangerous, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has a video that shows how suddenly a vehicle can veer out of control on the slick highways and byways.

On Wednesday, WHP tweeted:

“Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming. One of our troopers recorded this video while working a crash on the Interstate. Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead.”

See the WHP video below.

For the latest road conditions in Wyoming, click here. For the latest updates about Utah‘s road conditions, click here.