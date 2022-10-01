Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert.

Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.

The report out of the FAA’s Salt Lake District listed the pilot as sole occupant of the plane that crashed at 5 p.m. Thursday “under unknown circumstances” in the mud flats of the Great Salt Lake west of Brigham City.

Box Elder County dispatch said the plane crashed within the boundaries of the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge and officials there responded to the mishap. Calls to refuge officers were not immediately returned.

Initial reports indicated the crash may have occurred earlier in the day, the plane landed upside down, and the wreckage was spotted by another plane.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as information become available.