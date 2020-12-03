Pioneer Theatre Company to offer free online reading of episodic ‘A Christmas Carol’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pioneer Theatre Company will present a free online reading of “A Christmas Carol,” in five parts, with the first part debuting on Saturday.

A dozen actors, pictured above, will be featured in the various episodes, a few per episode.

No tickets are needed, of course, and viewers don’t have to dress up or leave their homes.

The performances will be available for viewing online on Pioneer Theatre’s Vimeo page. After each episode is posted, it will remain up for continued enjoyment.

Here’s the list of episodes and debut dates:

Part 1: “Marley’s Ghost” directed by Karen Azenberg – Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Part 2: “The First of Three Spirits” directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh – Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Part 3: “The Second of Three Spirits” directed by Shelley Butler – Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Part 4: “The Third of Three Spirits” directed by Kareem Fahmy – Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Part 5: “The End of It” directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams – Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

And here are each actor’s reader’s theater episodes, and the previous Pioneer Theatre productions from which you may remember them:

Corey Allen (Part 2) — From PTC’s “A Few Good Men,” “Two Dollar Bill.” Play-by-Play Reading: “The Envelope”

Greg Balla (Parts 1 and 5) — From PTC’s “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

Colleen Baum (Part 3) — From PTC’s “Mary Stuart,” “i,” “Oliver,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Heiress,” “Our Town,” “Lost in Yonkers,” “You Can’t Take It With You,” “King Lear.” Play-by-Play Reading: “i,” “Alabama Story”

Latoya Cameron (Part 4) — From PTC’s In The Heights, “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Elf: The Musical,” “Rent.” Play-by-Play Reading: “The Way North,” “A Raisin in the Sun”

Ben Cherry (Part 3) — From PTC’s “Oslo,” “The Lifespan of a Fact”

Laura Hall (Part 2) — From PTC’s “Sweeney Todd,” “Something’s Afoot,” “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.” Play-by-Play Reading: “The Fifth Domain”

Tito Livas (Part 2) — From PTC’s “In The Heights” (concert)

Vince McGill (Parts 1 and 5) — From PTC’s “Sweat”

Nafeesa Monroe (Part 3) — From PTC’s “Sweat,” “i”

Jamen Nanthakumar (Part 4) — From PTC’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” “Mary Stuart”

Elizabeth Ramos (Parts 1 and 5) — From PTC’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” Play-by-Play Reading: “Art & Class”

Jeff Talbott (Part 4) — From PTC’s Oslo, “The Odd Couple,” “Doubt,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Playwright: “i,” “A Public Education”