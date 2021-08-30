Pleasant Grove boil order remains in effect, safe water available to residents for free

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The boil order for Pleasant Grove that has been in place since Wednesday, Aug. 25, remains in effect after Sunday’s test results came back mixed.

A Facebook post from the city says a large majority came back clean, “but we did have some tests positive for coliform….”

Although the tests were negative for E. coli, the release says, “a coliform positive test will keep the boil order in place.”

“These tests have allowed us to pinpoint the source so we can now focus our efforts. Further flushing and testing will take place tonight. Test results will be in tomorrow in the late evening,” the Sunday evening update says.

It continues:

“Please plan for the boil order to extend into the late evening Monday at the earliest and possibly into Tuesday.

“It is important for residents to follow the protocols necessary to ensure that the water is safe to drink. Here are a couple of solutions:

“The CDC recommends bringing your water to a rolling boil for 1 minute. After it cools, it will be safe to drink.

“We have a local business, ENEVIVE, that has clean water available for free to anyone that has a container they would like filled. If you have a 5 gallon water cooler or other large water container they will fill it for free. That will provide you clean drinking water for the next few days.”

ENEVIVE is at 527 W. State St., Suite 104.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday.

“ENEVIVE has reported to us that they have had a steady stream of people coming for water and that they have an ability to take more people.

“The City is grateful for ENEVIVE providing this service to our community,” the Facebook post says. “Our next update will likely be some time between 8 p.m.-10 p.m. tomorrow (Monday) night. Thanks again for your patience.”