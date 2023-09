WEST VALLEY CITY, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking the public for tips to help them locate Esteban Galvez, “a person of interest in a recent homicide.”

The WVCPD social media post says Galvez, 18, “was last seen leaving his home in Magna on foot. He may currently be in the Orem area.”

“If you have info, please call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.”

No additional information was provided. Gephardt Daily will have more details as the case develops.