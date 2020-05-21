Pleasant Grove man charged with stealing garage doors, selling installation and doors to others

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man has been booked into jail for allegedly stealing garage doors from construction sites, then selling installation and the stolen doors to others.

Justin Thomas Strasburg, 35, “had placed ads on social media offering to install garage doors for less than other companies,” says a statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The detective tried several times to arrange an appointment for Strasburg, who had recently been arrested for a similar crime in Salt Lake County, to install a garage door for him.”

The statement says that after Strasburg arranged to do the work, he told the detective “he had the garage door and needed to install it quickly because he was out of money. Strasburg arrived at the agreed upon location driving an enclosed U-Haul box truck.

“When the detective approached and told Strasburg to get out of the truck, that he was not free to leave, Strasburg started the truck, put it in gear, and drove away, ignoring the order of the detective to stop.”

The detective lost sight of suspect, but he contacted other officers in the area, the UCSO statement says.

“Coordinating with officers from nearby agencies they found the crashed U-Haul truck near the Saratoga Springs fire station. They then found Strasburg fleeing on foot.”

The suspect was detained.

“During an interview Strasburg admitted to the Sheriff’s Office Detective that he was responsible for eight different thefts where he stole garage doors and openers in Vineyard and Eagle Mountain. He also told the detective the garage door he had planned on installing for him he had stolen earlier from a home in West Valley City.

“In addition to that case in West Valley City, at least two other law enforcement agencies have active investigations where Strasburg is the suspect.”