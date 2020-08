PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pleasant Grove officials are searching for a missing autistic juvenile.

“Autistic 17-year-old Tyler Crawford is missing,” said a Facebook post from Pleasant Grove Police Department Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. “Fascinated by storm drains, manhole covers, valve boxes, etc. Tends to hide in bushes and pretends to be a cat or dog.”

Anyone that sees Tyler is asked to call Pleasant Grove PD on 801-794-3970.