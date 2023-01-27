Police: 15-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old girl died Friday afternoon after being hit by a school bus carrying 16 high school students.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a Canyons School District bus at 8375 S. State, Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt told Gephardt Daily.

The girl, a Jordan High School student, died from her injuries at the scene, Moffitt said.

The bus was carrying 16 Hillcrest High School students at the time of the crash, he said. The students exited the bus following the crash, and all were reunited with their parents Friday afternoon, Moffitt said.

No one on the bus reported injuries, and the bus driver is cooperating with police, he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Moffitt said.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney said the bus was taking the Hillcrest students home when it was involved in the fatal accident.

“While no students on that bus were injured, some observed the accident and were asked to provide witness statements to police,” Haney said in a statement.

“Hillcrest High administrators have reached out by phone to the families of the students who were witness to the accident. They also have followed up with a message to those families know counseling staff will be available to assist students who are feeling difficult emotions,” he said.

Northbound lanes on State Street from 8300 South to 8600 South have been closed, and southbound travel has been reduced to one lane while police investigate the crash, police said. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.