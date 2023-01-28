Juvenile justice official arrested for alleged sex with teen

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police arrested a 40-year-old juvenile justice official Thursday for an alleged ongoing sexual relationship with one of his underage charges.

Wesley Kendall Allen was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon and faces seven felony counts alleged between mid-November and the end of December 2022, including object rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, obstruction of justice and four counts of forcible sexual abuse.

Allen was in a position of trust, according to charging documents filed in Logan’s 1st District Court, as a staff member at the Utah Juvenile Services Facility in Cache County where the victim was housed. She is referred to as a child in the court documents, or identified only as “V1” who is between the ages of 14 and 17.

She openly described her numerous sexual encounters alleged with Allen, according to a probable cause affidavit, when he would take her to places in the juvenile facility without video surveillance for encounters short of intercourse.

She described one occasion where “Wesley had asked V1 if she had bent over a desk to show him (her) buttocks,” the statement reads of what was one of their first secluded encounters. “Wesley then asked V1 if they would like a hug, and V1 agreed. A long hug ensued.”

The youth then described six or more subsequent incidents involving touching, groping and fondling of genitalia both on and under clothing as well as masturbation. The court documents don’t explicitly recount what behavior may have met the definition of object rape.

The pair had exchanged professions of love for each other, and Allen had told her he would help her get a drivers license, the arresting officer wrote, and when she turned 18, a passport so they could move somewhere out of the country to live together.