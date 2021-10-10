Police: 2 girls accidentally shot by friend in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two girls were taken to a local hospital after being accidentally shot by a friend in Pleasant Grove.

“Pleasant Grove Police were dispatched to the area of 900 West 600 South to a report of a gunshot,” says a PGPD statement published at 3:36 p.m. Sunday.

“Upon arrival, police found two juvenile females had been shot accidentally by a friend. The two juvenile females are being treated at a local hospital.

“At this time the scene is secure and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.”

The extent of the girls’ injuries was not revealed.

