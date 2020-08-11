Police: 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in White City

WHITE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two young men were transported to a local hospital after being injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in White City, a small township surrounded on all sides by the city of Sandy.

The victims, who police say are in their teens or early 20s, were standing in front of a residence at 10150 S. Amaryllis St. just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when a car pulled up and one or more occupants began shooting.

Lt. Paul Barker, Unified Police Department, told reporters at the scene that officials “don’t know if this was gang related.”

The victims, who were shot in the legs, are said to be in stable condition, officials said. Three cars in front of the residence were hit by multiple bullets. At least one bullet entered the residence, where one or more children were present.

The shooter is believed to have been in a small four-door car, gray or silver in color. Anyone with information is asked to call Unified Police officials at 801-743-7000.