Armed man shot by Secret Service officer outside White House

Aug. 11 (UPI) — President Donald Trump was escorted out of a press conference on Monday after a person was shot by Secret Service outside of the White House.

The Secret Service tweeted Monday night that a Secret Service officer and a male subject were both taken to local hospitals after an officer-involved shooting took place at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave.

Later Monday night, the Secret Service said a 51-year-old male approached a Secret Service officer and said he had a weapon.

“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing. He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon,” the Secret Service said.

The Secret Service said the officer then shot the suspect in the torso and officers immediately rendered first aid before both the suspect and the officer were taken to hospitals.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” the Secret Service wrote.

A Secret Service agent approached Trump as he was delivering his daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

After about 10 minutes the president returned and resumed the press conference, stating that there had been a shooting outside the White House.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person,” Trump said. “It seems that the person was shot by Secret Service, so we’ll see what happens.”