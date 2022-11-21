Police: 3 students detained in overnight incident at University of Utah residence hall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three students were detained and questioned following an incident at a University of Utah residence hall early Sunday morning, police said.

University of Utah police responded about 1 a.m. to reports of “a disruptive situation involving multiple students at one of the Sage Point residence halls,” according to a news release from the university.

“Misinformation has since spread to indicate this was an active shooter scenario. To be clear, this incident was NOT an active shooter situation,” the release states.

Police “quickly determined this was not a current or ongoing threat to the community. Out of an abundance of caution police officers completed a door-to-door check of every room to ensure the safety of all residents in the building,” according to the news release.

The three students detained by police also have been referred to the Office of the Dean of Students to determine if any additional violations occurred, university officials said.

“While there was no threat to campus, we recognize the situation was traumatic and we apologize for the delay in timely communication about the situation,” the release states.