Man arrested by U of U police after alleged bomb threat, 65 instances of property damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Monday night after police say he allegedly made a bomb threat against the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, then reportedly used a tool to smash dozens of windows of vehicles in the HMHI parking lot.

At about 8:05 p.m., a University of Utah Police officer was dispatched to the scene, at 501 S Chipeta Way, arrest documents say.

Dispatch informed the officer that “An individual, later identified as Luke Bullard … was outside the building making bomb threats. HMHI hospital security reported that Luke had advised them of bombs placed around the building.

“HMHI hospital security advised they were going into lockdown for worker/patient safety. HMHI hospital security advised that Luke had a hammer and was walking around the parking lot, smashing and breaking car windows nearby.”

The facility was placed on lockdown. Multiple police officers responded, located Bullard, and placed him under arrest, the affidavit says.

“The hammer that had been reported appeared to be a mini black crowbar-looking tool that I had located nearby where Luke was being taken into custody. I observed one vehicle nearby where he was arrested that had the rear windows smashed, with broken glass all over the ground.”

Bullard was assessed by doctors inside the hospital for a bleeding injury to his hand, then released to police. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of:

Threat of terrorism, use of weapon/ hoax mass destruction, a second-degree felony

65 counts of property damage — loss $1,500-$4,999, a third degree felony

Bullard was ordered to be held without bail.