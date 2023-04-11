Police and drone rescue man lost in the mud

OGDEN, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police with the help of a drone were able to locate a man who lost his way mired in mud.

“At the tail end of last week’s cold weather, a man accidentally wandered into the trees on the northeast side of the west 21st Street pond and got stuck in the mud,” the Ogden Police Department writes in a Monday post on social media of the mud rescue.

“The man did not know exactly where he was when he called 911 for help.”

Officers from OPD and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office worked together, first hiking through the area, then deploying a drone to attempt to locate the man as they were aware of his general whereabouts.

When finally found, the Ogden Fire Department traveled to the area in their UTV to pick him up and take him to a place where he could then be transported to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.” This is a reminder to please be aware of the rising water levels, which can cause not just flooding but also thick mud,” said OPD.