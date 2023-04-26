Police arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl near Salt Lake City elementary school

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 53-year-old man has been arrested after Salt Lake City police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl on her way to school.

Police say the girl was walking to Liberty Elementary School at 1085 S. Roberta St. about 9:30 a.m., when she was approached by dark-colored GMC truck on Herbert Avenue.

Police say the driver, Arquimides Manzanarez Munoz, offered the girl money and asked if she needed a ride. When the girl said “no” and started to walk away, police say Munoz drove in her direction and used his truck to try to prevent her from leaving the area.

The girl ran away and reported the incident “to a trusted person at her school,” Salt Lake City police stated in a news release.

“Officers got a description of the truck and driver and sent it out to law enforcement throughout the city,” the release states.

Officers later spotted Munoz’s truck near 500 West and 200 South and arrested him without incident, police said. He faces a potential charge of attempted child kidnapping.

Salt Lake City police also shared tips for parents to help keep their children safe: