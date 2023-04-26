Crews to demolish remainder of partially collapsed Draper home

DRAPER, Utah, April 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews on Wednesday plan to demolish the remaining portion of a Draper home that partially collapsed during a weekend mudslide.

The demolition of the home at 2477 Springtime Road will be completed by the developer, Edge Homes, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Draper city officials said in a news release.

“This work needs to be completed to improve the safety of this site and allow workers to begin assessing remediation efforts,” the release states.

Springtime Road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians, with the exception of local traffic, during the demolition. Police will be on scene to oversee access, city officials said.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area and not attempt to access the closed trails and fenced “no trespassing” areas.

Two homes declared unfit for habitation in October 2022 due to stability concerns were destroyed in the mudslide Friday night. Two other neighboring homes were evacuated and since have been condemned, city officials said.

The Ann’s and Clark’s trails remain closed due to the mudslide. More information about closures related to the condemned homes is available at draperutah.gov/slide.