Police arrest woman after shooting over parking spot in Poplar Grove

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of shooting a 33-year-old man early Friday over a parking spot in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood.

Vanessa Johnson was arrested following a fight that escalated to a shooting near 300 South and Post Street, Salt Lake City police said.

Officers responded to the area about 12:10 a.m. and found two people, Johnson and injured man, “with bruising and abrasions consistent with a fight,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Police say Johnson “pulled out a gun and shot the victim after the two got into a fight over a parking spot in a nearby alley,” according to a news release.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Officers later recovered a handgun from Johnson’s car. She was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person, both third-degree felonies.