VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a Vernal youth detention center Aug. 31.

Amrelle “Neveah” Manheimer left the Split Mountain Youth Center about midnight Aug. 31, Vernal police said.

She has dark brown hair and brown eyes, according to a social media post.

Anyone with information about Amrelle’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-789-4222.