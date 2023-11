KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kearns family is safe after a garage fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at their home Thursday morning.

The family “heard a fire in their garage” about 7 a.m., got out of the home and called 911, Unified Fire Authority officials said.

“Initial crews made an aggressive fire attack. The fire was quickly extinguished,” according to UFA.

There were no injuries to family, pets or fire personnel, officials said.