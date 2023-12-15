Police ask for help locating Cache County teen missing since Monday

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old Cache County girl who has been missing since Monday.

Cayenne Alisa Beard was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday at her home near 150 W. 2200 North, according to the North Park Police Department.

Beard, who also goes by the last name of Weber, left her phone home and gave no indication about where she was going, police said. She does not have a vehicle.

Police say they believe the teen was picked up by an unknown person of interest.

Beard is described as 5-foot-1 and 251 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Park Police Department at 435-753-7600 and reference case 23-N5479.

