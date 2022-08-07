Police ask for help locating possible runaway from Layton treatment center

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from a Layton treatment center.

Layton police say Natalee hasn’t been seen since about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

“She doesn’t know anyone in this area, and we are concerned about her safety,” the Layton City Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Natalee was last seen near 2000 West and Gordon Avenue, police said. She was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-497-8300.