Police ask for public’s help locating 11-year-old Roy girl

ROY, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old Roy girl believed to have run away from home.

Gracie Wright was last seen with friends Thursday near Roy Elementary School, 2888 W. 5600 South, according to Facebook post from the Roy City Police Department.

Grace is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, the post states.

Anyone with information about Grace’s whereabouts is asked to call Roy police at 801-395-8221.