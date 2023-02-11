Police: Couple having sex, starting fires outside Salt Lake City business arrested for weapons, drug possession

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman accused of having sex and starting fires outside a Salt Lake City business were later arrested for possessing illegal weapons and drugs.

The investigation began at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday when a caller reported “suspicious activity” outside a closed business near 900 West and North Temple, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

A probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court describes those activities as “people having sex and catching items on fire.”

Officers with SLCPD’s Pioneer Patrol Division arrived and found Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Lynn Clubbs, 49, inside a gray car and attempting to leave the parking lot at the business, police said.

“While talking with the driver, Elsi Cornejo, officers recovered a large knife from inside of the car and a loaded gun from Cornejo’s pocket. Officers determined Cornejo to be under the influence of illegal drugs, therefore restricting her from legally possessing any dangerous weapon,” according to the news release.

Clubbs, a convicted felon who initially refused to identify himself to officers, was in possession of a large folding knife, methamphetamine, and suspected fentanyl pills, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also recovered methamphetamine and a distributable amount of marijuana, according to the news release.

Cornejo was arrested for investigation of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Transporting prohibited items into a correctional facility, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a concealed firearm, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Clubbs was arrested for investigation of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors

Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Both were booked into the Salt Lake County jail.