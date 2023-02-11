Update: Police identify person killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the person killed in an auto-pedestrian accident involving two cars Thursday morning in Murray.

Dixie Edgar, 44, of Salt Lake City, died after being hit by at least one car before 6 a.m. near 4500 South and 500 West, according to a news release from the Murray City Police Department.

Police have released few details about what led to Edgar’s death, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded at 5:53 a.m. and found Edgar deceased, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to a news release.

Police initially asked for the public’s help locating a second driver in connection with the fatal accident but later canceled the request, saying that person “came forward.”

“This individual is cooperating with officers and the investigation is still ongoing,” the release states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.