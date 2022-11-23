Police: Ensign College student arrested for carrying loaded gun on Salt Lake City campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Ensign College student was arrested Monday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun on the private school’s Salt Lake City campus.

Police say Bohdan Yurchenko, a student at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-owned college, had a handgun with a loaded magazine on the campus at 95 N. 300 West.

Following reports that Yurchenko had shown the firearm to fellow students, campus security found the handgun with loaded magazine and disarmed the student, according to a probable cause statement from Salt Lake City police.

Yurchenko later told police he had the firearm with him on campus because he was frightened by recent school shootings, the affidavit states.

He was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of possessing a firearm on school premises, a class A misdemeanor.