Police evacuate Salt Lake City bank due to bag left behind during robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police evacuated a Salt Lake City credit union Friday afternoon after a suspicious bag was left behind during a reported robbery.

The investigation began at 1:42 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received reports of an alarm at a credit union near 800 South and 200 East, Salt Lake City police stated in news release.

“Officers arrived on scene and safely took the suspect into custody after briefly negotiating with him outside,” the release says.

Due to “suspicious circumstances” surrounding an unattended bag found on the ground, police asked credit union employees to evacuate, according to the news release.

“In addition to the credit union, employees at the Salt Lake Arts Academy safely evacuated, out of an abundance of caution. One other business has been asked to shelter-in-place for the time being,” the release says.

SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to the scene to determine whether the bag poses any threat and render it safe, if necessary.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.