SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a South Salt Lake building Friday, sending the driver to a hospital, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near 3300 South and 300 West, South Salt Lake police stated on social media.

“The driver was transported to area hospital for treatment,” the post says.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

No citations were issued Friday in connection with the crash.