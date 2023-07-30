Police: Girl, 10, critically injured after car runs red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Mountain View Corridor.

West Valley City police say a 71-year-old woman was driving west on 4100 South about 2 p.m. when she ran a red light at Mountain View Corridor and was hit by a commercial truck.

Both the driver and 10-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital, police said. The girl was critically injured, while the woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Southbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor were closed between 3500 South and 5400 South for several hours while officials investigated the crash. Traffic on 4100 South also was stopped in both directions, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.