CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that started Saturday afternoon east of Cedar City has burned an estimated 10 acres.

The Meadow Fire was first reported about 5 p.m., state wildfire officials said.

“Estimated acreage is 10 with resources on the scene and working on containment,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

