Police honor 11-year-old Heber City boy for saving older sister from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah, June 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say the “quick and decisive action” of an 11-year-old Heber City boy saved his older sister from drowning Sunday.

Tristan Treu was swimming with his 14-year-old sister, Maya, in their backyard pool about 3 p.m. when she had a medical episode and went under the water, according to a Facebook post by the Heber City Police Department.

Tristan “quickly pulled his sister out of the water, noticed she was not breathing, and yelled for help,” the post states. The yells alerted their mother, who pulled Maya from the pool while Tristan called 911, police said.

“The efforts of Tristan Treu saved the life of his sister,” police state in the Facebook post. “Tristan is a true hero, and the police department would like to thank him for his quick and decisive action.”

Heber City Police Chief Dave Booth visited Treu family’s home Tuesday to present Tristan with a “Busted” trophy recognizing him as an outstanding member of the community. Tristan also received a medal from police for his life-saving efforts.

Police say Maya is recovering at home.

“We would like to wish her a quick and speedy recovery,” the post states.