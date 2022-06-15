Man who calls himself ‘pro-life Spider Man’ scales Oklahoma’s tallest tower

June 14 (UPI) — A man who calls himself the “pro-life Spider Man” scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.

KRON 4 captured footage of Maison Des Champs, 22, scaling the building building, during which he used no climbing gear — only chalk for his hands — to scale the 50-story, 844-foot-tall skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City.

Des Champs dubbed himself the anti-abortion wall-crawler on his Instagram page and, according to his public relations firm, he has scaled other skyscrapers, including the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and the New York Times Building in New York City.

Many in the area rushed to the scene to try to catch a glimpse of him scaling the building, The Oklahoman reported.

Des Champs was arrested at the top of the building after scaling it on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said.

His website profile states that he grew up in Hartland, Mich., and moved to Santa Clarity, Calif., at age 16 when he started rock climbing.

“In August of 2021, I climbed the 600ft Aria Hotel to protest Nevada’s COVID-19 mandates,” his website profile also says, adding that he currently lives in Las Vegas and is a finance major at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.