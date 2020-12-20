Weber County man arrested after allegedly shooting at stepbrother

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his stepbrother Saturday night.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Michael Andrade, 20, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

The incident occurred at an address in the area of 640 16th St. in Ogden Saturday at approximately 7:35 p.m., the statement said.

The suspect and the victim, an adopted brother that Andrade calls his stepbrother, got in an argument, the statement said.

“Witnesses attempted to step between Michael and his victim but were pushed aside,” the statement said. “Michael, during the course of the argument, produced the pistol and pushed it into the chest of his victim.”

The victim backed away after being pushed with the muzzle of the gun.

“Witnesses attempted to pull Michael from his position in the door of the room where he was fighting with his victim,” the statement said. “Michael fired the pistol at his victim, missing and hitting a wall behind him. Michael, upon firing the pistol at his victim, fled the premises.”

Andrade turned himself in early Sunday morning after hearing his name on a police scanner. The firearm was not recovered.

The suspect was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.