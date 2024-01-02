Police ID Parowan woman who died from unknown injuries; seek tips

PAROWAN, Utah, Jan. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Parowan City police have released the name of a woman who died Saturday after officials responded to an emergency medical call.

The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Robin Whittle.

Emergency crews were called to 488 W. Old Highway 91, in Parowan.

“At that time, an adult female was found to be unresponsive with unknown injuries, and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition,” says a police statement issued Sunday. “Since then, we are sorry to report that she has passed away.”

“An investigation is ongoing as to the nature of the circumstances. Parowan City Police Department offers our sincere condolences and asks that the community respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

The news release said anyone with tips was asked to call police at 435-586-9445.