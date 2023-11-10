Police identify West Valley City man, 82, killed in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 82-year-old West Valley City man killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Bangerter Highway.

Keith Shosted was driving south on Bangerter Highway near 5300 South about 9:45 a.m. when his vehicle crashed into a cement barrier, according to a news release from the Taylorsville Police Department.

Shosted and his wife, Patricia, both had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. Keith Shosted died at the hospital, while Patricia Shosted was stabilized, the release says.

The accident led to the closure of southbound lanes on Bangerter Highway near 4700 South for about an hour while officials investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.