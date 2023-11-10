Virginia woman pays for customer’s groceries, wins $150K lottery prize

Nov. 10 (UPI) — A Virginia woman scored a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just moments after obtaining some good karma by paying for another customer’s groceries.

Briana Mills of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials she was at the 7-Eleven store on Walnut Drive in Chester when the customer in front of her had trouble paying for her groceries.

Mills decided to pay for the other customer’s groceries, and when it was her turn at the counter she decided to try a Strike It Rich scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $150,000 winner.

Mills said she spotted a rainbow in the sky right after revealing the winning amount, so she snapped a photo of her ticket in front of the rainbow.

Mills did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.