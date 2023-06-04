Police investigate deadly shooting in downtown Salt Lake City’s club district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Salt Lake City’s club district.

“This investigation started at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, when SLC911 received multiple emergency calls about a shooting at 60 S. West Temple Street,” according to an SLCPD PR Unit press release.

“The 9-1-1 callers reported people on scene were performing CPR and that the suspect or suspects left the area in a car,” the release said.

“The first SLCPD officer arrived within a minute of the 9-1-1 call and found the victim, a man, on the ground in a nearby parking lot.”

The officers, Salt Lake City Fire, and Gold Cross paramedics provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the victim died on scene, the press release said.

A large crowd gathered in aftermath of the shooting and police called in extra units to try and control what SLCPD Chief Mike Brown called an “emotionally charged situation.”

Crime scene photo by Gephardt Daily

At least one person was arrested after ignoring the yellow crime scene tape and refusing orders to leave the area.

While officers waited for detectives to arrive, a fight broke out leading to one person being arrested for assault, the SLCPD PR statement said.

“This remains a very emotionally charged situation and my thoughts are with the family of the person who was killed,” Brown said. “Our officers face significant dangers and challenges when they deal with a crowd that becomes upset. They are trained to safely manage tense situations and restore order in the most challenging of circumstances and that’s what happened this morning and I would like to thank our officers for their professionalism and compassion.”

According to the SLCPD PR release, homicide investigators will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin.

This is the 10th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest this shooting had any connection to any Pride 2023 events occurring,” the SLCPD PR statement said.