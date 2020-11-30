Police investigate shooting outside W. Jordan apartment complex

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night outside of the Wilshire Park Apartments.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a gunshot at the apartment complex, at 6416 W. Wilshire Park Ave., at about 5:45 p.m.

They arrived to find that a man had been shot in the lower leg, Sgt. J.C. Holt, with the West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Holt said the victim was transported to the hospital and “will be OK.”

Detectives were still at the hospital with the victim at 6:30 p.m., and the only information Sgt. Holt had was that there was some type of confrontation between the victim and his assailant. It wasn’t yet clear if the victim knew who shot him.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details become known.